Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.99. Trane Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS.

TT stock opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $142.42 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.31.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

