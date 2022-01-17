Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $180.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.47. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.31.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator