Transalta Corp (TAC): Price Up $0.22 (2.11)% Over Past Day, Up $0.23 (2.21)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TAC

At the moment, TAC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (2.21%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TAC ranks 37th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

TAC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TAC’s price is up $0.22 (2.11%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row TAC has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on TAC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TAC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TAC: Daily RSI Analysis For TAC, its RSI is now at 64.4068.

TAC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For TAC News Traders

Investors and traders in TAC may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

