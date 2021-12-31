Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

