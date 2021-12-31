Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 453,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

