Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.34. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 663 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

Featured Articles