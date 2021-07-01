TransUnion (TRU): Price Now Near $110.47; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TRU

At the time of this writing, TRU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.04%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on TRU; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TRU ranks 94th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

TRU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TRU’s price is up $0.72 (0.66%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row TRU has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. TransUnion’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.