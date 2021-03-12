TransUnion (TRU): Price Up $0.68 (0.77)% Over Past Day, Up $0.98 (1.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TRU

At the time of this writing, TRU (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.98 (1.11%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TRU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TRU’s price is up $0.68 (0.77%) from the day prior. TRU has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. TransUnion’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

