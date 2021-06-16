Travel & Leisure Co (TNL): Price Down $-0.36 (-0.57)% Over Past Day, Up $0.31 (0.5)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TNL

At the moment, TNL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.31 (0.5%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

TNL ranks 47th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks.

TNL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TNL’s price is down $-0.36 (-0.57%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 10 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Travel & Leisure Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.