Travelers Companies Inc (TRV): Price Now Near $155.8; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TRV

At the moment, TRV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.12 (-0.72%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

TRV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TRV’s price is up $1.28 (0.83%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Travelers Companies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For TRV News Traders

Investors and traders in TRV may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

The Travelers Companies Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th, before market open.The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.40 (-8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.5B (+3.7% Y/Y).Net premiums written is estimated at $7.55B while net premiums earned at $7.45B.Net investment income is seen…

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market