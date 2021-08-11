Travelers Companies Inc (TRV): Price Up $1.35 (0.88)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.04)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TRV

Currently, TRV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.04%) from the hour prior. TRV has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TRV ranks 15th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

TRV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TRV’s price is up $1.35 (0.88%) from the day prior. TRV has seen its price go up 9 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on TRV; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Travelers Companies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TRV: Daily RSI Analysis For TRV, its RSI is now at 100.

TRV and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

