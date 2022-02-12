Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading 6.5% Higher

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.53. 10,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 257,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66.

In related news, Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $515,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $78,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,279 shares of company stock valued at $8,670,863 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

