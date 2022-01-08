Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 21,579 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Coty were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Coty by 111,779.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coty by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Coty by 55.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Coty by 17.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).