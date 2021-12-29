Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,847,000 after acquiring an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,722,000 after acquiring an additional 818,615 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $159.18 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $18,843,895.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

