Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,981,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $16,853,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,982,723 shares of company stock valued at $143,657,813. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

