Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 7,969 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Citrix Systems worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $145.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $101.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

