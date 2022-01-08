Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

