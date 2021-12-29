Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $18,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,281 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 136.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,758,000 after purchasing an additional 159,417 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $212.16 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.24. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

