Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,315,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,347,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

