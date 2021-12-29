Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Amundi purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after acquiring an additional 352,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $248.99 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $249.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.27. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.70.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

