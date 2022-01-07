Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$1.76 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$2.75. The stock has a market cap of C$174.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

