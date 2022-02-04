Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.89 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,437,000 after buying an additional 190,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained