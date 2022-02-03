Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.53.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.37. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread