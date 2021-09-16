Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH): Price Now Near $22.15; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TPH

Currently, TPH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.5%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that TPH has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

TPH ranks 23rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction stocks.

TPH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TPH’s price is up $0.17 (0.77%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row TPH has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TPH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TPH: Daily RSI Analysis TPH’s RSI now stands at 54.902.

TPH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For TPH News Traders

Investors and traders in TPH may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 15th

CCS, AAWW, TPH, and SUN made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 15, 2021.

