Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH): Price Now Near $22.43; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TPH

Currently, TPH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.13%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TPH has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TPH ranks 33rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction stocks.

TPH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TPH’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.53%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as TPH has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TPH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TPH: Daily RSI Analysis TPH’s RSI now stands at 0.

TPH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

