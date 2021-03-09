Trimble Inc (TRMB): Price Now Near $71.09; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TRMB

At the time of this writing, TRMB’s price is up $0.07 (0.1%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row TRMB has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on TRMB; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

TRMB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TRMB’s price is up $1.59 (2.29%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Trimble Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For TRMB News Traders

Investors and traders in TRMB may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Trimble Supports Tostan to Advance Good Governance that Benefits Women and Youth

Coinciding with International Women’s Day, Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and the Trimble Foundation announced today they are continuing to partner with Tostan, an organization working with communities in West Africa to develop and achieve their own vision for the future and to inspire large-scale movements leading to dignity for all. Tostan is known for its Community Empowerment Program (CEP), initially supported by the Trimble Foundation in 2019, that not only delivers knowledge about human rights and skills such as reading and writing but also changes social norms and traditional practices that so often negatively impact women.

