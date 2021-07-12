Trimble Inc (TRMB): Price Now Near $83.71; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TRMB

At the time of this writing, TRMB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.02%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that TRMB has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

TRMB ranks 20th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks.

TRMB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TRMB’s price is up $0.5 (0.6%) from the day prior. TRMB has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on TRMB; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TRMB’s price action over the past 90 days.