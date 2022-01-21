Trinity Industries Inc (TRN): Price Now Near $28.41; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TRN

At the moment, TRN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. TRN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TRN ranks 6th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Shipbuilding Railroad Equipment stocks.

TRN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TRN’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.49%) from the day prior. TRN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on TRN; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Trinity Industries Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

TRN's RSI now stands at 0.

TRN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

