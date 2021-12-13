Trinseo PLC (TSE): Price Down $-0.78 (-1.46)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.78 (-1.46)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TSE

Currently, TSE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.78 (-1.46%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that TSE has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 200 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TSE ranks 61st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

TSE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TSE’s price is down $-0.78 (-1.46%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Trinseo PLC’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TSE: Daily RSI Analysis TSE’s RSI now stands at 69.7674.

TSE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

