Trinseo PLC (TSE): Price Now Near $55.36; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, TSE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.68 (-1.21%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on TSE; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Chemicals stocks, TSE ranks 58th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TSE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TSE’s price is down $-0.8 (-1.43%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row TSE has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TSE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TSE: Daily RSI Analysis TSE’s RSI now stands at 20.8075.

TSE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

