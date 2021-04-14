TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP): Price Up $0.96 (1.86)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-0.22)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TRIP

At the moment, TRIP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.22%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TRIP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TRIP’s price is up $0.96 (1.86%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that TRIP has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TRIP’s price action over the past 90 days.

