Triton International Ltd (TRTN): Price Up $0.89 (1.69)% Over Past Day, Up $0.9 (1.71)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TRTN

At the time of this writing, TRTN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.9 (1.71%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, TRTN ranks 173rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TRTN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TRTN’s price is up $0.89 (1.69%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Triton International Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TRTN: Daily RSI Analysis For TRTN, its RSI is now at 74.2671.

TRTN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market