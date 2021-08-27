Triumph Group Inc (TGI): Price Up $0.71 (3.99)% Over Past Day, Up $0.24 (1.31)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TGI

At the moment, TGI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.24 (1.31%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that TGI has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Aircraft stocks, TGI ranks 11th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TGI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TGI’s price is up $0.71 (3.99%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as TGI has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on TGI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TGI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TGI: Daily RSI Analysis TGI’s RSI now stands at 54.9296.

TGI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

