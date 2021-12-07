trivago NV (TRVG): Price Up $0.06 (2.53)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.67)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TRVG

Currently, TRVG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.67%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on TRVG; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, TRVG ranks 360th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TRVG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TRVG’s price is up $0.06 (2.53%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that TRVG has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. trivago NV’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TRVG: Daily RSI Analysis TRVG’s RSI now stands at 64.7059.

Note: TRVG and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with TRVG declining at a faster rate than RSI.

