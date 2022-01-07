Truist Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $575.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $520.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $469.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.37. The company has a market cap of $442.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 89,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,838,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

