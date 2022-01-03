Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lowered by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after buying an additional 981,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,157,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,800,000 after buying an additional 809,759 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC opened at $58.55 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

