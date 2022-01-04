Truist Financial Corp Acquires 6,011 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.21% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $50,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 277,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,459 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter.

IWY stock opened at $175.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $125.74 and a twelve month high of $176.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.28.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

