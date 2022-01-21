Truist Financial Corp Acquires 69,714 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 81.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,714 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ContextLogic by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 193,886 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ContextLogic by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ContextLogic by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 166,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $656,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,023,099 shares of company stock worth $4,205,937. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WISH shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

WISH opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. Equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

