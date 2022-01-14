Truist Financial Corp Buys 186 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 140,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

WTM opened at $1,034.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,035.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,084.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

