Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

WTRG opened at $50.67 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.2682 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

