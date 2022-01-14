Truist Financial Corp Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Truist upped their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.74.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $250.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total value of $2,203,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,267 shares of company stock worth $25,658,622. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

