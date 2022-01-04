Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.63% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $73,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $545,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 731,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $296.68 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $275.91 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.13 and its 200 day moving average is $301.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

