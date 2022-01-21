Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Relx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Relx by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 123,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Relx by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $30.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

