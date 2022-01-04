Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $57,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 63,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 391,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).