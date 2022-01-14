Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after buying an additional 660,657 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,329,000 after buying an additional 315,780 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after buying an additional 230,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 591,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,793,000 after buying an additional 198,766 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

LYV stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

