Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after purchasing an additional 978,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,347,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

NYSE KIM opened at $23.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

