Truist Financial Corp Sells 35,987 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,987 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of TransUnion worth $64,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 235.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,124,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,300,000 after acquiring an additional 105,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

TransUnion stock opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).