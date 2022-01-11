Truist Financial Upgrades HEICO (NYSE:HEI) to Buy

Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $182.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.56.

HEICO stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 46,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1,092.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

