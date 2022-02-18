Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) a C$10.50 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 target price on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.81.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.02. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.69 and a 52-week high of C$9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at C$20,461,575.24. Insiders have acquired a total of 67,640 shares of company stock worth $500,982 in the last ninety days.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

