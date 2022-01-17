Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Raised to GBX 70

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tullow Oil to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($1.02) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 62.13 ($0.84).

Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 55.16 ($0.75) on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 22.61 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.90). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market cap of £789.72 million and a P/E ratio of 5.43.

In related news, insider Sheila Khama bought 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,606.49).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

